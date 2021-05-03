Julie Ann (Johnson) Powell

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Julie (Johnson) Powell, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and loved one passed away at the age of 56.
She was born Aug. 11, 1964, in Duluth, Minn., to Ronald Johnson and Nancy (Arneson). She was the youngest of five. She graduated high school at Chisholm High School in 1982. Julie had three beautiful children, Janell, Nicole and Shane. She joined the love of her life in marriage on July 13, 2012. From there their lives were made of adventures. Julie had a love of rock music and National Geographic. Julie's favorite singer was Tom Petty. She enjoyed gardening when she could and loved traveling with her husband John on their numerous excursions work related or not. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, playing with her grandkids and you could always count on Julie to bring a smile or fun to any gathering. At her mother's 80th birthday party she was doing cartwheels and jumping on the trampoline with the kids. Julie was always full of life and laughter... this is what we will remember the most. Julie had a contagious laugh heard around the country and was nicknamed Julio (pronounced whoolio) from her dad that followed her through her life.
Julie leaves behind her loving husband, John Powell; daughter, Janelle, grand kids Jade, Alexis and Jasmine; daughter, Nicole Steele; son, Shane Johnson, grand kids Jesslyne (Jesse) and Orin Johnson; step daughter, Krista Powell and grandchild to be a bouncing baby boy; mother, Nancy Arneson; brothers, Ronnie Johnson and Dean Johnson; sisters, Brenda Brusacoram and Lorrie Blackford; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous others who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Johnson.
A memorial is planned at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Chisholm Cemetery and will be followed by a gathering at Shane Johnson's.
