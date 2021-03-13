Julie Ann (Floyd) Fogelberg, 60, loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, with loving family by her side.
Julie was born to Dick and Audrey (Sundquist) Floyd on May 18, 1960 in Cook, Minn., where she grew up and attended school; graduating Cook High School in 1978. Julie was raised on Lake Vermilion and loved water skiing and being outdoors. She was married and blessed with two loving daughters: Rochelle and Katie Scheuring. Julie enjoyed watching her girls grow up in her childhood home and seeing them enjoy the lake as much as she did. She served as an administrative assistant for Voyagers Lutheran Ministry for most of her life. She loved spending time at camp, meeting staff, seeing campers and soaking in God's outdoor ministry. Later in life, she married Steve Fogelberg on Nov. 28, 2014. They lived in Cook and attended First Baptist Church.
Julie was an avid photographer and loved spending time at the lake, taking pictures, and being on the pontoon. She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, especially her eight grandchildren.
In 1994 Julie was first diagnosed with cancer. This was the beginning of a journey filled with relentless desire to inspire others through her unwavering faith in Christ as the ultimate healer.
Julie is survived by her mother, Audrey; her husband, Steve Fogelberg; her daughters, Rochelle (Ryan) Rentschler, and Katie (Joe) Lorenz; step-daughter, Amy (Steve) Stepec; step-son, Nels Fogelberg; sister, Jill (Mike) Klapatch; brother, Gregory (Sandy) Floyd; sisters-in-law, Kay Johnson and Chris (Dean) Walden; brother-in-law, Rick Fogelberg; grandchildren, Audry and Rex Rentschler, Madden and Allie Lorenz, Jack, Henry, Evelyn and Lucy Stepec.
Julie was preceded in death by her father.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Mlaker Funeral Home from 3 -5 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, Cook, Minn. Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry or First Baptist Church. Memorials to VLM will be directed to the Patti Alt Campership Fund to make sure that every kid who wants to go to camp has the opportunity to do so. Memorials made to First Baptist Church will also be used to fund camper scholarships to Trout Lake Camp.
