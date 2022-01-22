Julie Ann Claussen, born February 23, 1948, was the eldest child of Frank and Iris Ysen.

She graduated from Hibbing High School.

Julie and Dean were married May 8, 1970.

They previously lived in North Branch, Minn.

They currently reside in Hermantown, Minn.

Sadly missed by June Bruno, Jean Corradi, Scott and Greg Ysen and their families.

Most especially missed by her beloved husband, Dean Claussen.

Julie was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy; her parents; her sister, Vicki.

If you knew our sister Julie, you knew her smile.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

