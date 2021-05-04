Julia Picek Lind

Born May 11, 1917, in Sparta, Minn., to Stephen Picek and Paraska (Pearl) Pyngnyn. She was the fourth of 11 children. At the age of seven, she moved to Field Township Cook. Julia graduated from Cook High School on May 31, 1935. After graduation, Julia’s father Stephen brought her to Hibbing, got her a room at the YWCA, a job at a cafe and left her there. This is where she met Robert Lind.
Robert and Julia were married on June 25, 1939, in St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox Church in Chisholm, Minn. Julia went to work at Montgomery Ward as a billing clerk when her son Peter was in high school. When Montgomery Ward closed, she moved down the street to Feldman’s Department Store until she retired. Family was everything to her. She followed her children in all their activities. One of which was golf. Up over the tracks pulling her cart and away she’d go. Julia loved golfing with her son, son-in-law, and grandsons. As in golf, Julia was very competitive in all sports-be it bingo for quarters or noodle hockey. Julia took up painting in her 60’s-We all have one of her pictures plus many plates, vases, mugs, and bottles. The joke was don’t sit still too long as she might paint you. Julia’s favorite saying this past year has been “miss me but don’t be sad, I’ve lived a long time and have seen a lot”.
Julia is survived by her daughter, Kathy Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Sheila Lind; her grandchildren, Bryant Lind, Corey Taylor, Alissa Taylor (Carol Ehrhart), Marni Paulman, Shane(Tana) Taylor, Brandon(Erin) Taylor, and Ryan(Amanda) Taylor; great grandchildren, Mitch, Connor, Becket, Jack, Julia, Charlie, Aaron, Peyton, Addison, Jillian, Amelia, Dillion, Bridger, Cash, Waylon, and Korbin; sisters, Helen, Katy; and brother, Mike. Irene, her roommate the last two years.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Stephen and Peral Picek; sisters, Mary and Ann; brothers, John, Bill, Peter, Harry and Steve; son, Peter; and son-in-law, John Taylor.
A celebration of Julia’s life will be May 11, on her 104th birthday at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing at 11 a.m.
Visitation one hour prior.
Fellowship and food to follow. To the Lind’s that have been there for her the last 10 years and to Sharon-Thank you! A special Thank You to all the wonderful staff at Guardian Angel’s the last 2 1/2 years.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
