Julia Marie Bainter
Julia Marie Bainter passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. A very caring Mother, Grandma, Great-grandma, neighbor, and friend to many.
She was born February 19, 1926, to Frank and Ivana Marie Belec (Belatz), in Eveleth, Minn. Julia Married Carl F. Bainter on June 28, 1947.
Julie, a great cook, housewife, and worker had many jobs well into her 80’s. She was a “Rosey the Riveter” during WWII working at McKlintok in Minneapolis, and as a seamstress at Arrow shirt factory in Eveleth. She was a quiet but not silent partner with her husband Carl in Louie’s, Carlton Lounge, and CJ’s Midtown lounge, and finished her employment at Fleet Farm in Rochester. She loved cooking and baking every day but especially Sunday meals for her kids, grandkids, and friends and morning coffee and goodies for her neighbors and friends. According to many, she was the anchor of her neighborhood and sponsored many National Night Out gatherings. She held a special place in her heart for people that met at Safe Harbor.
Julia is survived by two sons, Chuck (Diane) of Iron, Minn., Dave (Colleen) of Oronoco, Minn.; one daughter, Patti Hauschildt of Custer S.D.; eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; husband of almost 50 years, Carl F. Bainter; brother, Frank Belatz; and two sisters, Jeannie Pietso and Pauline Alexander.
In lieu of flowers send donations to the Salvation Army.
Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
