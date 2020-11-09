Julia Claire (Nystrom) Palombi

Julia “Julie” Claire (Nystrom) Palombi passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, surrounded by family in Cloquet, Minn., after a years-long battle with dementia.
Julie was born in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1946, and spent the majority of her childhood and adult life in Babbitt and Ely. Julie was passionate about fishing, hunting, and enjoying the outdoors. Early in her career, Julie worked as a teacher and basketball coach in Ely.
Julie enjoyed challenging gender roles and always encouraged the girls she mentored and taught — including her own daughters — that gender should not prevent them from doing anything they loved or aspired to. Some of Julie’s best years were spent serving as a guide for canoe trips with the Girl Scouts. She was proud to have built her own log cabin on Hobo Lake near Ely. She enjoyed hunting wild mushrooms and was an active member of the Minnesota Mycological Society, also submitting articles to the society for publication. Julie had a competitive spirit and loved out-picking, out-fishing and out-hunting the best of them.
Julie is survived by her daughters, Laura Palombi and Robbi (Jason) Mondati; her life partner, Carlo Palombi; five grandchildren: Jake, Lucy, Adri, Dominic, James; one niece, Lori Palombi Webb; and one nephew, Randy Palombi; that brought her a great deal of joy, especially in her final years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Erich Nystrom; and parents, A. Vincent Nystrom and Virginia Nystrom.
Julie enjoyed the friendship of friends and neighbors on the Range and across the nation.
A small celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021 when it is safe to do so.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
