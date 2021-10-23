Julia Anne Sersha (Zadnikar), 101, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021 in Virginia, Minn., at Waterview Pines.
She was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Sept. 10, 1920, to Johanna (Grad) Zadnikar and Matthew Zadnikar. Julia graduated from Eveleth High School in 1938. After high school, she went on to Bryant College in Providence, R.I., and graduated with a Secretarial degree. After her college graduation, she went to Chicago, where she worked at Sears. When her husband, Paul, first laid eyes on Julia, he realized he was “going to marry that girl”. In April 1943 they married in Chicago. As Paul was in the US Coast Guard, Julia moved to New York City, where she worked on Wall Street at Sears.
After WWII, they moved back to Virginia, Minn., and started a family. When her family was young, Julia was a Cub Scout den mother for her son Jim and assisted with various activities at her boys elementary school. Jim remembers his mom taking the whole den out to eat at The Spa. In her professional life, Julia was the Credit Manager at the Lenont Peterson Clinic for many years.
Julia had strong Slovenian roots and strived to keep her heritage alive. Julia and Paul made several trips to Slovenia to visit relatives. She played the violin in the East Range Symphony Orchestra, retiring at 88. Paul played the button box, and together they entertained in traditional Slovenian dress at many venues. Ironworld, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, DFL functions, polka mass in Cleveland, and Laskiainen were just a few. They brought smiles and memories wherever they entertained.
Julia was a talented artist. In her early years she used acrylics, and later on she used watercolors. She loved to paint flowers, birds, Lake Vermilion, and the Slovenian countryside. Her second home was the cabin on Lake Vermilion she shared with Paul. She was well known for her beautiful display of flowers that greeted you when you drove in. She loved to sit on the deck and around the outdoor campfire with Paul and family and watch the birds and goings-on on the lake. Granddaughter Karin has special memories of playing 500 and Kings in the Corner in cards at the cabin. Many games were played at the card table, with the lamp made by Paul from WWII shells.
Julia loved entertaining and welcoming her home to friends and family. Coffee and good food were also on the menu. She was an excellent cook, and those who were able to sample will have memories of her potica, apple and cottage cheese strudel, sarmas, and spaghetti with meatballs. Christmas Eve was one such day where Paul and Julia opened their house to friends and family. Many memories were made on that day – long lost relatives were seen, punch was sipped from the red punch bowl set her son Tom gave her as a child, and excellent food was eaten. Many times after the meal, Paul and Julia would play their instruments and sing Slovenian songs.
One story that was popular in the family was the famous baseball caught in her stomach. It was a home run ball hit by Randy Bush at a Minnesota Twins game. The ball had a place of honor on their shelf for years, and was signed by former Governor Rudy Perpich, who was sitting right next to her at the game.
Julia loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren remember Paul and Julia being faithful attendees in Duluth for their various recitals and games.
She is preceded by her husband of 77 years, Paul; her mother, Johanna and father, Matthew; sisters, Olga Bass, Anne Adams and Mary Nasstrom; and brother, Anthony Zadnikar.
She is survived by her sons, James (Danelle) Sersha of Duluth, Minn., and Thomas Sersha of Virginia, Minn.; grandchildren, Rachel Sersha of Duluth, Minn., and Karrin (Scott) Erickson of Cottage Grove, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Esten and Ellingten Erickson of Cottage Grove, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia, MN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.