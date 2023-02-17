Myself, JoAnne Fairchild, and Suzanne Wilson, lost our beautiful and witty sister, Judy Wold, after a long and courageous battle with kidney failure. Judy was born June 27, 1943, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., and left us February 9, 2023, at Guardian Angels, Hibbing.
She lived a full and adventurous life living in Hopkins for 50 years before returning to Hibbing. Judy worked in engineering at 3M, Honeywell and Medtronic before retiring from Starkey Hearing Technologies. She traveled extensively throughout Europe and the U.K. Her favorite place was London, which she visited several times. She was an avid reader, loved Sci-Fi and doing needlepoint. She loved to laugh and we loved hearing it. Visiting with her family was high on her list of enjoyments. Somehow she kept her sense of humor with few complaints throughout her final years.
Judy is survived by Suzanne (Gary) Wilson of Concrete, Washington and JoAnne (John) Fairchild of Hibbing. Several nieces will miss their Pretty Auntie Judy, along with her great nieces, great nephews, and several cousins.
Judy was preceded in death by our parents, Helen and Harry Wold; grandparents; and her great niece, Heidi Lentz.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Copeman and the staff at Guardian Angels for the care and friendship she received there. Kathy, Gina, Jeff, Chad and Amanda are only a few she talked so much about. Also, our granddaughter, Ava Johnson, made Judy’s day checking in on her while she worked at Guardian Angels. Deacon Richard went above and beyond with Judy. He could always make her laugh and made sure she kept her smile. He meant a lot to her and we are very thankful for his friendship.
Per Judy’s request, she will have no funeral, but a private family burial in the summer.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
