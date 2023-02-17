Judy Wold

Myself, JoAnne Fairchild, and Suzanne Wilson, lost our beautiful and witty sister, Judy Wold, after a long and courageous battle with kidney failure. Judy was born June 27, 1943, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., and left us February 9, 2023, at Guardian Angels, Hibbing.

