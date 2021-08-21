Judy was born on Dec. 29, 1941. She flew to heaven on Aug. 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Niilo and Pauline Kolari; her brother, Eugene Kolari; and her precious son, Duane A. Nelson.
Judy was born in Eveleth, Minn. She lived in Eveleth until 1960. Her family then moved to Rochester. While in Rochester she met the love of her life, Glenn Nelson. Glenn and Judy married on June 27, 1960. Glenn was her true sweetheart, her one and only. They met at a pizza shop in Rochester as teenagers and had been together ever since. This year they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Through highs and lows, their love was unbreakable and still is.
Judy’s three surviving children are: Cheryl Claviter, Michelle Elliott, and Kristin Siebert. Other special children in Judy’s world are Melissa Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, Jim Elliott, and Daniel Siebert. If we loved, she loved too.
Judy was an especially proud grandma of Christa Claviter, Bethanie (Ronny) Schweigart, Melissa (Tony) Buccanero, Cody Elliott and Toni Nelson. She also had the privilege of having two great grandchildren, Colin and Kendall Stanley.
Judy loved her extended family as well. The Nelson, Kolari, and Bruzenak families were dear to her heart. She always kept in touch by sending cards. Spreading love to them and keeping us all connected.
When it came to her family she had the biggest heart, the kindest personality, and was so generous with her faith and love. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She knew when we were hurting even though we tried to hide it. She had that smile or hug for each of us to tell us she knew, and it would be ok. Her husband, children, grandchildren (and greats), special family and friends meant the world to her. Everyone knows where they fit in. Never forget that she treasured you all. This will be the hardest, yet best days of our lives as we know she is with those she loves in heaven and at peace.
Judy enjoyed her lifelong friends. Barb Dishneau, Jean Noyes, Marsha Norlander, Helen Pettenelli, Shirley Klabunde, Marlene Anderson, Linda Saari, Sky McBride, Linda Wilsey, Sue Kahtava, Sheila Bergman, Marilyn Somero, Barb Woodnich, and so many more we haven’t listed. She loved all the time spent with her favorite friends over the years. Cards, coffee klatch, holiday parties, Girl Scouts, crafts, and the best friendships.
Judy was the perfect fit for many years at Copy Magic. She first worked with Duane and Melissa and then with Kris and Dan. She loved being there and was passionate about making people happy. There wasn’t one customer who didn’t enjoy her company or missed her dearly when she got sick. She was the glue that held it all together for our families.
After the death of Duane, Judy was a part of the Sand Lake Shuffle until she herself became sick with cancer. Judy printed and put together team packets, kept track of and handed out the luminaries that lined the trail of hope. She also was part of the Copy Magic team in honor of Duane.
Judy fought terminal cancer for six years. She was able to fight it for a long time, but the fight eventually took its toll. She is among the angels now, pain free and living in glory.
Judy was a lifelong, devoted Christian. She was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia. She raised her children in the Church and to believe in God.
She was the light of our world on earth and now our guardian in heaven. Fly with the angel’s grandma. We will think of you every day until we meet again.
There will be no service. Judy didn’t want anyone to fuss over her. Judy’s life was celebrated each day she lived with love, kindness, and friendship. Please remember her that way when you think of her.
2 Corinthians 5:8 “Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.”
