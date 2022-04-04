On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Judy Irene Merila, age 76, passed peacefully, surrounded by family after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s, despite surviving breast cancer 33 years prior. Judy was best known as the owner of Judy’s Restaurant & Catering, the renowned Longview eatery she created and owned for nearly thirty years.
Judy was born on October 24, 1945, in Virginia, Minn., to parents Walter and Margaret Merila. She was raised in Northern Minnesota and graduated from Cherry High School in 1963. In 1964, Judy and Gary Wallace were married and had three daughters. The family moved to Longview, Wash., in 1967.
While Judy was best known as a successful restaurateur, she also attended nursing school, worked as Deli Manager for Keil’s Grocery Stores, and was a correctional officer at the Cowlitz County Jail. At the jail, Judy found working conditions that were unfair and in 1977, she filed and won the first sexual discrimination lawsuit within Cowlitz County while bringing in the first female attorney to fight a case in the county, paving the way for more equal treatment of women in the workplace.
Judy was an active community member and had many hobbies such as gardening, knitting, cooking, and snow-skiing. She was active in her church, Altrusa, Longview Ski Club, and Koinonia just to name a few, but her greatest joy was spending time with her two grandchildren.
Judy was beloved by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Merila; mother, Margaret Walkki; brother, William Walkki; and sister, Jane Palokangas. She is survived by sister, Joyce Wallace; daughters, Kristin Wallace, Michelle (Wallace) Dalen, Shannon Wallace; grandchildren, Jacob Bass and Chloe Bass; along with various nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 10, at 2:30 p.m. at The Roxy Theater, 1101 Commerce Avenue Longview, Wash. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
