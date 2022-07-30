Judy (Bevacqua) Griswold, age 80, of Champlin, Minn., passed away July 11, 2022, after a long battle with Corticobasal degeneration.
Judy was born March 21, 1942, to James and Linda Bevacqua in Grand Rapids, Minn. She graduated from Keewatin High School in 1960.
Judy had a long career as Supervisor of Field Engineering for Honeywell. Judy and Bill Griswold were married at the Edina Community Lutheran Church, Aug. 23,1987. Judy was an avid Minnesota sports fan, especially the Minnesota Vikings. She was a longtime Vikings season ticket holder and even attended the Vikings first Super Bowl appearance. Judy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and was a very special aunt to her nieces and nephew.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bill Griswold of Champlin; son, Gene Jacobson, Crystal, Minn.; brothers, Bruce (Paula) Bevacqua, Salt Lake City, Utah, and David (Mardell) Bevacqua, Hudson, Wis.; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jeff Jacobson.
Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Cowboy Church, Ham Lake, Minn. Pastor Joe Penrose will officiate.
National Cremation Society in Minnesota
