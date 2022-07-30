Judy (Bevacqua) Griswold, age 80, of Champlin, Minn., passed away July 11, 2022, after a long battle with Corticobasal degeneration.

Judy was born March 21, 1942, to James and Linda Bevacqua in Grand Rapids, Minn. She graduated from Keewatin High School in 1960.

