Judy Ann Brobston

Judy Ann (DeMerce) Brobston, 72 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully at home with her “Girls” by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
She was born on April 29, 1948, in Hibbing to Lawrence and Lillian (Holderness) DeMerce. Judy grew up in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Hibbing and attended Hibbing High School and went on to beauty school. In 1966, she married the love of her life, David Brobston, and married him again in 1989. Together they built their dream lake home on Mirror Lake in Togo, Minn., and resided there until 2003 when they became snowbirds in Lakeland, Fla. Judy had a genuine caring way about her. You could always count on Judy to have an open door, pot of coffee and a buffet of food at any given time. Judy loved to be the life of the party and enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their lake home with 4th of July bashes, waterskiing, sailing and fishing along with the occasional food fight (started by her).
Judy is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Rodney) Tahija of Maplewood, Minn., and Tracy (Tim) Sletta of Balsam, Minn.; sister, Dian Jarvis of Chisholm, Minn., grandchildren, Matt Lastovich of West St. Paul, Minn., Justin (Jeli) Avelsgard of Virginia, Minn., and Beth Lastovich of Jacksonville, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Leo and Lucy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, David.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
