Judith Patricia Ogrezovich

Judith Patricia Ogrezovich of Buhl passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Nancy) Ogrezovich; 2 sisters, Jackie (Rodney) Ogrezovich and Janet Pessenda; grandchildren Jeff Howard (Laura Bronski), Paige (Adam) Ring; and 9 great-grandchildren.

