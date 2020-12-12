After a tough fight for almost a month, Judith Marie Wirtanen, 80, lost her battle against COVID. She died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Judy was born to Carl and Irene Milbridge on Nov. 23, 1940. She grew up in Embarrass and graduated from Embarrass High School. Judy was united in marriage to Dave (Hoopee) Wirtanen on Dec. 21, 1963. Judy worked as a waitress for many years at the El-Roy in Britt, and she also managed the Goodwill store in Virginia for many years.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Craig) Lukkonen, Tracy (Brent DeBenedet) Wirtanen, and Tricia (Ted) Miller; grandchildren: Alan (Breyan Knutson) Gibson, Sirkka Miller, Helia Miller, Paivi Miller, Tuula Miller, Lilla Wirtanen- DeBenedet, Sami Wirtanen-DeBenedet, Taavi Wirtanen-DeBenedet, Jen (Dan) Palo, and Neil (Alexis) Lukkonen; great-grandchildren: Trey Gibson, Ryder Gibson, Isabelle Palo, Lydia Palo, Camden Palo, Sylvie Palo, Ava Luukkonen, and Aiden Luukkonen; sister, Carla (Bim) Boelk; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Judy will be deeply missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave; and son, Gary Mattonen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
