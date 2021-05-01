Judith Kay Devich Kauchick was born on May 6, 1943, in Virginia, Minn., and died unexpectedly February 21, 2021, at home in Virginia, at age 77.
Judie is survived by her longtime love, Allen Niemi; sisters, Jean Abramson, Margo (Ed) Essman; and many loving family and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Dorothy (Polski) Devich; son, Todd Kauchick.
There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday, May 6 at 11 a.m.
In accordance with the church’s wishes and guidance from healthcare professionals only immediate family will be allowed to attend the service but we welcome you to watch via live stream at the Elks Lodge in Virginia or on your computer at home.
The Elks Lodge at 220 N 5th Ave W, Virginia, MN 55792 will open at 10:30 am and will show the funeral on TV starting at 11am. Luncheon will be served in pre-portioned containers after the service when the family joins. You may eat there or take it home.
At the time of writing, the Governor’s mandate is that face masks are required to be worn indoors unless eating or drinking. Both venues ask that you wear a face mask indoors in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
If you prefer to watch from home, on your computer open an internet browser and wait until 10:30 am. Then go to www.YouTube.com and search for “Mariucci Video” channel, then look for “Kauchick Funeral - Live Stream” and click on it. There will be music first and the funeral starts at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please support one of the non-profits Judie served. You may send a donation to the Salvation Army, 507 12th Ave. W, Virginia, MN 55792, the Lyric Center, P.O. Box 416, Virginia, MN 55792 or to the VJC / Judie Devich Kauchick Memorial Scholarship at Mesabi Range College, 1001 Chestnut Street W, Virginia, MN 55792.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
