Judith “Judy” Hildreth, 76 of Virginia, passed peacefully on Dec. 31, 2020, at the Cook Care Center. She was surrounded by her loving family and longtime partner David Zadra.
Judy was born to Dorothy and Don Walker Sr. in Duluth, Minn. She was a 1962 graduate from Virginia High School, later earning her LPN license from the Eveleth Vo-Tech in 1979. She then spent the next 17 years employed through the Virginia Regional Medical Center.
She will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor and contagious “cackle.” Her infectious laugh could make anyone smile and her passion to help others was immeasurable. She was an avid volunteer within her community, from opening up her own home to many stray cats and dogs, to assisting the local school nurse. She enjoyed reading, dancing to music of all genres, and spending quality time with family and friends. Judy was a “social butterfly” and is loved by everyone who met her.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her partner, David Zadra; her daughters, Tracy Bauman and Kelly (James McFaul) Hildreth; siblings, Don (Marcie) Walker Jr., Sue (Lyle) Okland, Linda (Ed) Alto, Patti (Allan) Ranfranz and Jon Santala; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Terry Walker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
