Judith ‘Judy’ Elaine Linn
January 27, 1943—December 15, 2022
Judith “Judy” Elaine Linn, age 79, of Kelly Lake went to be with Jesus on Dec. 15, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Vallejo, Calif., the daughter of Morris and Julia Shoberg. She was raised in International Falls, Minn. She married her first husband, Stanley Landmark in 1962. Following Stan’s death, she married Phillip D. Linn in 1991 in Hibbing.
Judy had a heart of gold. She loved and accepted everyone who she met. She was selfless and always responded with “I’m Fine” or “I’m OK” because she didn’t want anyone to worry about her. The love she had for her husband and family is beyond words.
Judy owned and operated several businesses doing what she enjoyed: sewing, cooking and baking. She excelled at everything that she did. She was a woman of God—every word and every action reflected the love of Jesus.
Judy is survived by her husband: Phillip Linn; her children: John Landmark, Lois (Tim) Simpson, Cindy (Joel) Kvilvang, and Jeff (Rebecca) Landmark; grandchildren: Kayleen Landmark, Jerry Thronson, Stephanie Thronson, Andrue (Shannon) Landmark, David Landmark, Joshua Landmark, Joseph Landmark, DeAnna Kvilvang, Robert Landmark, Ivan (Angel) Landmark, and Katie Kvilvang; great-grandchildren: Roman, Aviona, Eliza, Charlie Wren, Legacy, Loveah, Lily, Abri, Kavon, Aliyah, Amari, Vince, and Lehlanni; siblings: Kenny (Mary) Shoberg, Mark (Val) Shoberg, Lois Doyle, and Randy (Terri) Shoberg; step-children: Michele (Dillon) Melissa (Paige) Kairstin (Ashley), and Michael (David, Vincent, Thomas); and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Janet; granddaughter: Jacinda; first husband: Stanley Landmark; and her daughter-in-law Randine Landmark.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Abundant Life Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Dan Scally will officiate. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
