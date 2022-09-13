Judith ‘Judy’ A. Bittmann

“Judy” A. Bittmann, 80, of Two Inlets, Minn., passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at home.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband Don of Park Rapids, six children and 11 grandchildren, brothers Rick (Mavis) Holland, Mike (Jane) Holland, both from Chisholm, and many relatives.

