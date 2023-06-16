Judith Ina Mohar (née Maki), 82, of Roseville, passed away on June 12, 2023.

Preceded in death by husband, Bob; son, Daniel Mohar; daughter, Lori Rutledge; son-in-law, Ed Rutledge; and daughter-in-law, Martha Mohar.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Mohar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries