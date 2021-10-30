Judith H. Tillotson

Judy Tillotson, most recently of International Falls, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at the age of 83.
She was born in Black Duck, Minn., to Oliver and Ellen (Maish) Horton on May 2, 1938.
Judy was united in marriage to Jerry Tillotson on Oct. 31, 1959, in Black Duck. They moved to Hoyt Lakes to raise their family.
Judy was a homemaker and worked part-time as a Nurses Aide for many years, as well as running an in-home daycare while her boys were young. Judy and Jerry shared a love of music and spent their retirement years singing and playing music for family and friends, as well as at numerous care facilities across the Iron Range. Judy loved to bake and share her treats with family and friends. She also loved to shop, spend time with her family and friends, and travel as much as possible. She was a genuinely kind and loving soul who will forever be missed.
Judy is survived by four sons: Tim (Kristi) of Chanhassen, Minn., Duane (Dolly) of Goldsboro, N.C., Michael (Jen) of Cook, Minn., and Dan (Tina) of Faribault, Minn., her 'chosen' daughter, Daniela (Alberto) Zippo of Northville, Mich.; grandchildren: Joshua, Jolanda, Hillary, Amanda, Eric, Hannah, Seth, Gabriel, Nickolas, Sofia, Luca, Bryce; 13 great-grandchildren; and special friend/companion, Elroy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Jerry; son, Lonny; four brothers: Carl, Delmer, Dennis and Chuck; and four sisters: Jane (twin), Rose, Lula and Ollie.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery for immediate family.
