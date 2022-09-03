Judith Ann Nesselroad

Judith Ann Nesselroad, 80, of Makinen died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth.

Judith Ann Merk was born Nov. 4, 1941, to David L. and Anna L. Merk, in St. Joseph, Mo. She attended Convent of the Sacred Heart, where she graduated in 1959. While vacationing with her family in northern Minnesota, she met Jim Nesselroad. They went on their first date to a dance at the Corbin Town Hall. They were married Jan. 7, 1961. While living in Coon Rapids, Minn., she had 2 children, James M (Jamie) Nesselroad III, and Jennifer M. Nesselroad (Raihala). The family moved back to northern Minnesota in 1971. For a city a gal, she took to country living with a passion! She was a true country wife and mom. She helped Jim build the family home, which they completed in 1973. She worked on the farm, worked the livestock, and baled the hay. She fed many neighbors and family who helped toss the bales every summer. She and Jim brought Scottish “American” Highlanders to their farm in the late 1970’s. The Kilpela family, neighbors for many years, helped on the farm. Shawn Kilpela, still manages descendants of that herd in Rock Creek, Minn. Nick and Cameron remain neighbors and kept an eye on Judy after Jim passed.

