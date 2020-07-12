Judith Ann Busse, 78, of Britt, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Grace Pointe Crossing Nursing Home in Cambridge, Minn.
She was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Duluth, the daughter of George and Vivian (Lillmars) Hahn and was a graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School. She married Dave Busse on Sept. 23, 1961, in Duluth and lived in Britt until health concerns necessitated her move to Grace Pointe Crossing in 2019. Judith was employed as a clerk for Ben Franklin for over 30 years, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, outings with her card club, travelling, spending time with friends, and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Judith is survived by her son, Jon (Dawn) Busse of Cambridge; sister, Mary (Phil Hutchings) Beaupre of Duluth; grandchildren, Jaylyn and Darren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dave.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
