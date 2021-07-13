Judie Popovich Lyman

Judie Popovich was born March 30, 1943, in Hibbing and passed away from cancer on May 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. The youngest of 7 Serbian kids, Judie became the matriarch, heart and soul of the extended Minnesota Popovich family.
Together, the 5 sisters — Helen, Betty, Doris, Pat, and Judie — were a force to be reckoned with. Whether it was creating a loving home, hosting a family sarma party, shopping at Herberger’s, or enjoying cocktail hour, the Popovich girls knew how to have a good time — and looked fabulous doing it!
To Shawn and Todd, Judie was a protective single mom who ensured her boys were well cared for with the limited resources available. She kept an immaculate home; Shawn and Todd were the neatest and most meticulous kids in school. Judie even ironed their clothes — along with every piece of cloth in the house!
To her grandchildren, Judie was a doting grandma who always made time for them — ball games, plays, dance recitals — and managed to find the “funny” in everything. Granddaughter Alaina said, “She endured a lot of hardship in her life. She wore her hardship with grace, dignity, and a wicked sense of humor. She had a group of very close high school friends — the YaYas. She was extremely loyal and loving to her friends. But she did not spread herself thin. She always, always, always, had time for her family.”
As the years took 3 of her sisters, Judie quietly stepped in as surrogate mom and grandma to her nieces and nephews. With her full attention and many questions, she kept close track of their achievements, heartaches, and joys.
Judie is survived by sons, Shawn (Cathy) Wendlandt, Todd (Brenda) Wendlandt; grandchildren: Alaina, Carter, Natalia, Brady, Cecelia; great grandkids, Lilah and Leo; her sister and best friend, Patricia Fields; sister-in-law, Jean Popovich; brother, Jack; and Bella, her Yorkie. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Judie loved her family unconditionally and we loved her back.
She was preceded in death by siblings: Helen, Betty, Doris, Stan; and husband, David Lyman.
A celebration of Judie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17. For details contact Shawn at sjwendlandt@comcast.net or 763-257-7034. Memorials preferred.
Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
“She's as sweet as Tupelo honey
“She's an angel of the first degree”
