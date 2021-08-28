Juanita L. Constant, 91, of Babbitt, passed on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth.
She was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Jefferson City, Mo. She married Willard Constant on Aug. 3, 1948 in Jefferson City. The couple moved to Minnesota in the early 1950s then to Babbitt in 1956, where they raised five children.
Juanita loved gardening and grew beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.
She was an excellent mother and grandmother, her family was everything to her. She was also a very devoted member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Her last couple of years were spent in Lino Lakes with her son.
Juanita is survived by her children, Dennis (Phyllis) Constant, Kathleen (Tom) Julian, Christine (Donald) Olson, Paul Constant and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Constant; her sisters, Grace Lund, Gladys Looten and Arlene (Robert) Tatum; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and two more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard; a son, William; granddaughter, Billie Gayle Constant; sisters, Ann Martino, Beatrice Bernskoetter, Shirley Gilpin and Sandy Bernskoetter; brothers, James Bernskoetter, Ralph Bernskoetter and Robert Bernskoetter.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m on Thursday, Sept. 2 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt, Minn.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
