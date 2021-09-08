Juanita Eileen Simonson passed away on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, at Guardian Angels of Hibbing.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1931, to Caesar and Maria (Korpi) Simonson.

Juanita loved to play the accordion, organ, and she really loved to sing. Juanita also sang for many years in the First Lutheran Church Choir.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Frank, William; and a sister, Maxine (Simonson) Kirchmeier.

Per Juanita’s request there will be no service.

