Joyce V. Dague, 87, longtime resident of Hibbing, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2021.
She was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Aldrich, Minn., the daughter of Walter and Mary (Robben) Smith. She graduated from Verndale High School. Joyce was united in marriage to Everett H. Dague on Feb. 22, 1953, in Verndale, Minn.
Joyce worked as a homemaker and as a bank teller for First Federal Savings & Loan in Hibbing and Chisholm. She was a member of the Hibbing Alliance Church, and was a board member of the YWCA in Hibbing. She was active in the Girl Scouts, the Gideon’s Women’s Auxiliary, and the Christian Women’s Club. Joyce loved to entertain in her home and hosted many visiting speakers and missionaries who came to the Church. She enjoyed making handcrafts including greeting cards and ceramics.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Everett; children: Kathryn (Joel) Wiggins of Chaska, Minn., Dwight (Marlys) Dague of Green Bay, Wis., and Michelle (Steve) Maki of Burnsville, Minn.; grandchildren: Ryan Wiggins, Heather (Juan Carlos) Wiggins, Charity (James) Hallmark, Krista (Dave) Carlson, Holli (Mike) Litrenta, Tiffany Leuthold, and Jenny (Jason) Ruege; great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Emelia, Oliver, Mya, Maxwell, Phillip, Isaiah, Sedona, Elias, Micah, Gabriel, Gavin, Brennan, and Pearl; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no formal service at this time.
Inurnment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
