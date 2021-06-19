There will be a Memorial Service for Joyce Saisa at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia.

Following the service, a meal will be served at the Virginia Elks Club, 220 North Fifth Avenue. All are welcome to attend to share their memories of Joyce.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

