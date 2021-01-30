Joyce P. (Carlson) Fryklund

Ever the teacher, Joyce showed us how to gracefully exit this life and pass on to her heavenly reward on Wednesday, Jan. 27, two weeks after she celebrated her 91st birthday with her favorite meal of lobster and shrimp. Joyce lived a long life, filled with so much laughter and love for her family and friends.
The daughter of Hjalmer and Hilma Carlson, Joyce was born and raised in Ashland, but the English teacher in her would have made sure we know that you raise crops and rear children. She taught English, French and Spanish for many years in the Buhl Schools, retiring after more than 30 years doing what she loved.
She was married in 1952 to Vern Fryklund, who died in 2005. Joyce continued to live in Hibbing until she moved to Minneapolis in 2018 to be closer to her family.
Besides teaching, Joyce loved her many Bridge clubs and the friendships built from those groups in Hibbing. At one time she played in 7 different clubs. She also loved her trips to the “Fountain of Youth” at Fortune Bay and other area establishments. She loved baking, especially cookies, and shared those gifts with so many during her life. Joyce was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing for well over 60 years. Joyce had an amazing ability to make the absolute best out of any experience, no matter how challenging it was. She loved to laugh, and much of the time it was aimed at herself. She found joy daily and was able to find the best in people. Joyce loved telling anyone she met that she was from Hibbing, and the “P” for her middle name stood for Perfect (it was actually Priscilla). Her only regret may have been not proving the doctors wrong one last time.
Joyce is survived by her son Mark and his wife Laurie, her son Scott and his wife Debbie; along with grandchildren, Amber, Aaron (Monika), Elizabeth (Marcin), Justin (Jinelle), Kali (Dustin), and Erik (Caitlin); along with nine (soon to be 10) great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; her son, Jay in 2000; her parents; her brothers, Chuck and Glenn; her sister, Virginia; and her twin sister Judith who died at birth.
Because she absolutely hated being cold, she wanted to wait until it was “good and hot” to have her funeral, so we will have a celebration of her amazing life sometime later in the spring in Hibbing. She loved and was loved by so many, and we want to thank her many friends who cared so much for her.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
