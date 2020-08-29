On a tranquil August 22, 2020, morning, a beautiful soul returned to her Lord when Joyce Rossi passed away at her daughter’s home in rural Osakis, Minn. She enjoyed 85 blessed years here on earth.
Joyce Maydelle Niemi entered into the lives of her family on July 24, 1935, in Sparta, Minn. She was the daughter of John and Amelia (Koski) Niemi. She grew up with her brother, Wesley and graduated from Gilbert High School with the Class of 1953. On June 18, 1955, she married her soulmate, Douglas Rossi in Virginia, Minn., and together they proudly raised their four children.
Joyce lived Christ’s example of being a servant to all, and selflessly served her family, church and community wherever she lived. She had lifetime interests in travel, literature, antiquing and music. Joyce was blessed with many talents herself, including writing poetry, painting, gardening and cooking. As a lifelong Minnesotan, she was an avid sports fan for the MN Twins and Vikings, and her cherished MN Gophers. Yet, her fondest memories were attending the events or activities of her children and grandchildren or time on the dock with family and friends at their cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Joyce’s legacy will live on in the lives of her family.
Joyce will leave behind her children: Cyndi (John) Berglund, Scott (Cheryl) Rossi, Dolan (Katy) Rossi and Gina (Brad) Hoffarth; grandchildren: Rachelle (Scott) Crumine, Tyler, Doug (Nicole), Justin, Amber (Zach) Teske, Erika (Marty) Affentranger, Joey, Taylor, Riley, Alexa, Karlee, Camryn, Larissa and Bria; great grandchildren Solana, Beckett, Ethan, Delilah, Michael and Niko.
Ready to greet her in heaven are her parents; her husband, Douglas; and her brother, Wesley Niemi.
Due to restrictions, a private family funeral service is being held, but the family would appreciate memorials in lieu of floral gifts to any of the following organizations – Douglas County Hospice, 725 Elm St., Alexandria, the Galeon of Osakis, 410 W Main, Osakis or the Centaur Foundation, (which is a nonprofit enhancing learning for PreK-12 grade students) 6500 Humboldt Ave. N., Brooklyn Center, MN 55430.
