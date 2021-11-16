Joyce June Miller, 93, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Hibbing at Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born June 5, 1928 in Wausau, Wis., the daughter of Paul and Esther (Pagenkopf) Schuneman and married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Miller on June 16, 1950, in Madison, Wis. They met as students at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and where they both graduated, a notable accomplishment for women at that time. After marriage, they resided in Whitewater, Wis., and Bloomington, Ind., prior to moving to Hibbing in 1953. Here they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary and raised their family of eight children.
Her mother’s nickname for her was “Joy” and son Jeff described her as curious, inquisitive, compassionate, kind, caring, supportive, selfless, considerate, charitable, loving,strong, dedicated, creative, understanding, proud and joyous! She became MOM to her growing family that included the neighborhood for more than forty years. Thereafter, the Miller household continued to be the center for family gatherings, homecomings and grandchildren. Desserts were her specialty along with banquet style meals where room at the table was always found for all who happened by.
She was active in Cub Scouts, Special Olympics and the First Presbyterian Church where her daughter Patty continues her legacy and still remembers her as “my teacher” She loved decorating and baking for the holiday and some of her many hobbies included home remodeling, woodworking, sewing, floral arrangements, gardening and taxidermy.
The family would like to thank Guardian Angels staff for their loving care in her last years where she patrolled the halls in her wheelchair with pumpkin the kitty in lap. Her new residence offered a strong sense of community connection which we all cherished.
Joyce is survived by her children: Daniel(Marit Gladem) Miller of Minneapolis, Richard(Celita) Miller of the Villages, Fla., Patricia Graham of Cherry Twp., David (Pamala Weber) Miller of Golden Valley., Conrad (Dawn) Miller of St. Paul., Jeffery (Sandy) Miller of Shakopee., Bryan (Terri) Miller of Nowthen, Minn., and Kirk Miller of Virginia; grandchildren: Lee (Jessica) Miller, Randy (Stephanie) Miller, Beth Miller, Kyle Miller, Andrew (Katie) Graham, Crystal (Kevin Pollack) Graham, Justin (Elizabeth) Miller, Tasha Miller, Keith (Amelia) Miller, and Ben (Brianna) Miller; numerous great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Charlie; her parents; brother, John Schuneman; and a son-in-law, Rodney Graham.
A private family Interment will be held at Hibbing Park-Maple Hill Cemetery
Memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation Center and or First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing
Family Services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home In Hibbing. To share a personal remembrances of Joyce online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
