Joyce Janette Braaten, 82, of Aurora died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1939, to Joseph and Verna (Fuller) Benson in Roseau, Minn.
Joyce graduated from the Black Duck High School, Class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Lowell Braaten on Dec. 7, 1957. Joyce provided home child daycare for many years. The couple lived in Little Falls and raised a family before moving to Shevlin, Minn., and retiring. In 2005, the couple moved to Aurora.
Burial will be in the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in Bemidji later in the spring. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Joyce took the greatest pleasure in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammi (Dwayne) Reller of Otisco, Minn.; son, Troy (Kristin) Braaten of Aurora; four grandchildren: Melissa (Cameron) Reller-Anderson, Jeremy Reller, McKenzie (Lee Warren) Braaten, and Trent Braaten; one great-grandson, Briggs Warren; three sisters: Maxine Cleveland of Sparta, Wis., Ann Benson of Virginia, and Rudella (Wayne) Suter of Chana, Ill.; a brother, Richard Benson of Eveleth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; eleven siblings; and her parents.
