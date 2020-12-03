Joyce Irene Saisa, 80, of Virginia passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 from complications with pneumonia at Essentia Health - Virginia.
Joyce was born on July 29, 1940 in Ely, Minn., to Walter and Martha Jarvi. Joyce graduated from high school in 1958, attended junior college and then received her certificate for laboratory technician while attending school in Minneapolis. She married Gerald Saisa at Grace Lutheran Church in Ely on Feb. 13, 1960. They raised two sons, Jim and Steve.
Joyce had a deep passion for the outdoors and especially her family. She loved fishing, hiking, canoeing, foraging blueberries and creating beautiful flower gardens. She was a very warm, patient and kind-hearted person. She always made an extra effort to make family feel special and loved; she will be greatly missed.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Martha; and her father, Walter.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry; sons, Jim (Tammy) of Connecticut and Steve (Dena) of Las Vegas; grandson, James (Megan); and great grandson, Liam of New York City; sisters, Donna (Bob) Gerchman of New Brighton, Merdie Merrill, of Ely; sister-in-law, Judith (Richard) Fields of Duluth; and cousins, nephews and nieces.
Thank you to the caring and compassionate ICU staff at Essentia Health in Virginia
Services for Joyce will be held at a later date at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
