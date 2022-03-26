Joyce Irene Carlson, age 98, longtime resident of Hibbing passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl. She was born March 24, 1924, in Cando, N.D., the daughter of Earl and Ethel (Arion) Hawn. She was united in marriage to Floyd Carlson on Nov. 24, 1941, in Flaxville, Mont. Together they moved to Hibbing in December of 1950.
Joyce was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, and the Volunteer Council. She was a leader of the Wells-Woodland 4-H Club, was a member of the Wells-Woodland Workers, the Wells-Woodland Garden Club, and the Maple Hill Community Center. She was a housekeeper at Golden Crest Nursing Home for over 8 years, and a volunteer there for over 40 years.
In 1984 she received the Volunteer of the Year award from Beverly Enterprises, Inc. from their 108 nursing homes in the 9 northern states division, and in 2001 she received the Humanitarian award from the Hibbing Lions Club.
She enjoyed the monthly get-together for Communion with Pastors from her church. Joyce is survived by her children: Shirley Kostek of Pottsville, Pa., Betty (Jon) Kilen of Hibbing, Minn., and Donald (Vicki) Carlson of Hibbing; daughter-in-law: Eleanor Carlson of Hibbing; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Floyd; son: Ronald Carlson; sisters: Jean Hackmann and Vera Hendrickson; brothers: Donald Hawn, Robert Hawn, and Theodore Hawn; and her son-in-law: Leonard Kostek.
There will be no formal services at this time. She will be inurned together with her husband, Floyd at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
