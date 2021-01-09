Joyce Hardecopf of Oklee, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Oklee.
Joyce Ordella Hardecopf was born on Feb. 3, 1931, on the family farm in Highlanding Township, Minn., to Ernest and Rhoday (Thompson) Heden. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith at Clearwater Church, Pennington County, Minn., and attended country school at Highlanding.
In 1947, Joyce met Harley Hardecopf when he came to visit her brother, who was a friend of Harley’s from the Army. Harley always said he “came to visit Gust, but Joyce looked better.” Joyce accepted Harley’s proposal and they decided to elope. The couple was married on June 10, 1948, in Mankato, Minn.
Joyce and Harley made their home on a farm northeast of Highlanding. Their three oldest daughters were born while they lived there. They moved to Hibbing for a year and their fourth daughter was born while they lived there. They moved back to the Goodridge area and continued farming. Joyce did a lot of vegetable gardening and always had a beautiful strawberry patch. In 1968 they moved back to the Hibbing area and then moved to Oklee in 1988.
Joyce enjoyed crocheting, gardening, particularly flower gardening, and traveling. She liked to be involved in community groups including her church ladies’ groups, Welcome Wagon, quilting, Buck Lake Improvement Club, homemakers groups, birthday club, senior citizen group and the Red Lake County fair activities. Joyce especially enjoyed time spent visiting with family and friends and she took great joy in being a grandma.
Joyce is survived by her four daughters: Linda Kaml, Nashwauk, Minn., Pat (Duane) Asselin, Oklee, Pam Asselin, Oklee, Karen (Rick) Denne, Keewatin, Minn; 13 grandchildren: Clara Jo (Terry) Welsh, Woodbury, Minn., Anthony (Keri) Kaml, Pengilly, Minn., Chris (Sally) Kaml, Detroit Lakes, Minn., Penny (Darrin) Grove, Oklee, Trudi (Wade) Bergerson, LuAnn (Russ) Haider, and Vicki (Jesse) Merrill, all of Thief River Falls, Minn., Melissa (Darrin) Mozinski, Grand Forks, N.D., Matthew Asselin, Bovey, Minn., Shawn (Michelle) Asselin, Grand Rapids, Minn., Jason (Carol) Denne, Plainfield, Ill., Jess (Tony) Hanson, Hibbing, Minn., Kate (Justin) Sarff, Zimmerman, Minn.; 19 great grandchildren: Katerina, Zachary, Zander, Bodie, Decker, Alesha, Brice, Danica, Dillan, Jadynn, Tyller, Jaylen, Kaylah, Bryce, Morgan, Bazel, Evan, Magnuson and Ciela and one on the way; three great-great-grandchildren: Mason, Essa and Bentley; one sister, Eloise Halvorson, Nashwauk; and one sister-in-law, Ramona Heden, Plummer, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harley; her sister, Myrtle; brothers: Gust, Olai, Milo and Russell; one grandson, Andrew Kaml; and two sons-in-law, Tony Kaml and Bernard Asselin.
Services are planned for later in the spring of 2021.
Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com
