Funeral Mass for Joyce Geraldine Polansky, 82, of Aurora will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as Celebrant. A visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Joyce died Sunday, Septe. 4, 2022, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
She was born on May 16, 1940, to Robert and Tillie (Medenwaldt) Hartleben in Hankinson, N.D. She graduated from the Hankinson High School, Class of 1959. On Aug. 20, 1959, Joyce was united in marriage to Leonard Polansky. The couple lived in Hillsboro, N.D., and Nielsville, Minn., before residing in Aurora in 1970, where they remained ever since. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother. Joyce provided daycare for the neighborhood children. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she served on their guilds and was a Representative for the Interchurch Ministry. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, hummingbird and owl watching, and cooking. She took the greatest pleasure in spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Leonard; children: Brian (Melissa) Polansky of Brooklyn Park, Tim (Gail) Polansky of Brainerd, Roxy (Matthew Christensen) Polansky of Aurora, Darrin (Pamela) Polansky of Brainerd and Scott Polansky of Aurora; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren; three siblings: Marcy Lees of Wahpeton, N.D., Dean (Audrey) Hartleben of Hankinson, N.D., and Dale (Barb) Hartleben of Barnesville, Minn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant great-granddaughter, Hadley Grace Bunders; siblings: Randall Hartleben, Anetis Pohl, Darlene Baker and Earl Hartleben; and her parents.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
