Joyce Ellen Gazelka

Joyce Ellen Gazelka (93) died peacefully in the presence of family at her lake home outside of Ely, Minn., on September 2, 2022.

There are no adequate words to give tribute to her life. She was a woman of deep Christian faith and fully devoted to her family. She reached out with an open heart to many along life's path, sharing her wisdom, joy, kindness, love and quiet strength.

