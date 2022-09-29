Joyce Ellen Gazelka (93) died peacefully in the presence of family at her lake home outside of Ely, Minn., on September 2, 2022.
There are no adequate words to give tribute to her life. She was a woman of deep Christian faith and fully devoted to her family. She reached out with an open heart to many along life's path, sharing her wisdom, joy, kindness, love and quiet strength.
Joyce was the daughter of Fannie and Eric Anderson and grew up on a small farm on Mud Lake in Mountain Iron, Minn. She attended Virginia Junior College where she was twice crowned “Queen of the Letterman’s Ball.” She met and married the love of her life, Gene Gazelka from Virginia, Minn., and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage before he went home to the Lord. Together, they raised 10 children, living their early years in Hibbing and Duluth, and then St. Paul for 18 years, and later returning to northern Minnesota with homes in Britt and on lakes outside of Ely.
Despite the immense effort involved with raising a large family, she wasn’t one to complain--she simply worked hard and genuinely loved her children. She found beauty in God’s nature. Well into her mid-eighties, she kayaked along rocky shores, hiked forest paths, and swam in northern lakes. She never lost her sense of wonder and praise for God's handiwork and goodness and has left a legacy for generations to come.
She is survived by her brother, David Anderson of the Twin Cities; as well as ten children: Sherry Zupetz Gazelka of Iron; Mark Gazelka (and spouse, Rhonda) of Bemidji; Susan Swanson (and spouse, Erik) of Harris; Mary Casanova (and spouse, Charlie) of International Falls; Paul Gazelka (and spouse, Maralee) of East Gull Lake; Brian Gazelka (and spouse, Melissa) of Spicer; Greg Gazelka (and spouse, Oksana) of Shoreview; Jim Gazelka (and spouse, Katherine) of Maple Grove; Peter Gazelka (and spouse, Kelly) of Hibbing; Todd Gazelka (and spouse, Gina) of Brainerd. She also leaves behind a wealth of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene Gazelka; her siblings Lloyd Anderson of California and Doris Peterson of McKinley, Minn.
Friend, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Mother . . . We love you dearly . . . Joyce Ellen Gazelka
1 Corinthians 13:4-8: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails . . .
A memorial service for Joyce will be at noon, Saturday, Oct. 1, in Ledge Rock Church, 1515 East Camp St., Ely, Minn. Officiating the service will be Joyce's grandson Joseph Zupetz of Z Ministries of Colorado.
A luncheon will follow the services in the church basement.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
