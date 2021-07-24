Joyce Elaine (Nelson) Palkovich, 87 of Virginia, Minn., previously of Iron, Minn., passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1933, in Effie, Minn., to Lawrence and Martha (Carlson) Nelson. Joyce married Bill Palkovich on Oct. 6, 1951. Joyce worked diligently in the service industry.

Joyce is survived by children: Deborah (Bob) Conaway, Larry Palkovich, Pete (Deanna Leppala) Palkovich and James Palkovich; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Nelson, Einar Nelson, Lois Kinn; special great nieces, Rene’, Wendy, Zora; and special friends, Sue and Mark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years; special friend, Duane Pearson of 20 years; daughter, Susan Palkovich; and siblings, Virginia Ward, Jetta Hopkins and Marilyn Tronby.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Forbes Cemetery. Officiant will be Pastor Rod Toumi.

