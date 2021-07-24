Joyce Elaine (Nelson) Palkovich, 87 of Virginia, Minn., previously of Iron, Minn., passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1933, in Effie, Minn., to Lawrence and Martha (Carlson) Nelson. Joyce married Bill Palkovich on Oct. 6, 1951. Joyce worked diligently in the service industry.
Joyce is survived by children: Deborah (Bob) Conaway, Larry Palkovich, Pete (Deanna Leppala) Palkovich and James Palkovich; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Nelson, Einar Nelson, Lois Kinn; special great nieces, Rene’, Wendy, Zora; and special friends, Sue and Mark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years; special friend, Duane Pearson of 20 years; daughter, Susan Palkovich; and siblings, Virginia Ward, Jetta Hopkins and Marilyn Tronby.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Forbes Cemetery. Officiant will be Pastor Rod Toumi.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.