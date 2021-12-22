Joyce Elaine Guggisberg, 70, of Buhl, Minnesota, died on Dec. 8, 2021, of complications from COVID-19.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1951, to Bertrum and Phyllis (Merriman) Winger in Little Falls, Minnesota. She was a 1969 graduate of Battle Lake High School where she met Chad Guggisberg who, asking too late to take her to the Homecoming dance, took her to the Homecoming bonfire the night before instead. They dated throughout their Senior year and were married on August 30, 1970, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Joyce and Chad then moved to the Iron Range (first Keewatin, then Buhl) to attend tech school where she studied to become a medical lab assistant. Joyce’s life career, however, was that of a mother and homemaker. She was the lunch packer, meal planner, costume creator, and last-minute project saver. Joyce was also the biggest fan of her family’s many activities. Although preferring to stay out of the spotlight herself, Joyce’s eyes always lit up when supporting those she loved from the audience, backstage, or on the sidelines.
Joyce was passionate about sewing. Over the years she made, to name but a few things: quilts, wall hangings, mittens, pot holders, dish towels, clothing (even a few prom dresses), and blankets. Everyone Joyce loved owns something she made for them. She also generously shared her knowledge, patiently teaching friends, daughters, and granddaughters some of her many skills. As part of the quilting group at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, she helped make quilts for those in need, sending them as far away as Africa for Wrap-A-Smile. She and Chad made a difference locally, too, as foster parents for a number of years. Joyce enjoyed tending her flower garden, relishing each new bloom throughout the season. In short, her handiwork, whatever form it took, was always imbued with love, and directed towards helping others.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Chad Guggisberg who she loved dearly throughout 51 years of marriage; daughters, Jennifer (Richard) Samec, Emily (Clayton) Zeidler, and Louisa (Jason) Scorich; granddaughters: Maja and Chloe Samec, Jillian, Vienna, and Genevieve Zeidler, and Zelda Scorich; and siblings: Ivan (Karla) Winger, Paul (Marky) Winger, Robin (Skip) Are, Ruth Bryan, and Sara (Wayne) Landgraff.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Phyllis Winger; and her brother, Mark Winger.
Joyce’s family thanks the medical teams at Essentia in Virginia and Duluth for their compassionate care.
A private funeral was held Saturday, Dec. 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Recordings of the service are available on the Grace Lutheran Church - Hibbing, MN and Bauman Family Funeral Homes Facebook pages.
