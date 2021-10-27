Joy Christine Craven, 49, of Gilbert, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at St. John’s Northeast Hospital in Maplewood, Minn.
She was born July 8, 1972, in Virginia, Minn., to Bob and Margaret (McKenzie) Ulicsni. She was a 1990 graduate of Virginia High School and later attended Eveleth VoTech as a medical transcriptionist.
On June 20, 1992, she married Jason Craven at Gilbert United Methodist Church. She worked for the Gilbert Public Schools as a paraprofessional and food service manager. Currently she worked at Monsters Inc. in sales and clothing graphics. Joy especially enjoyed camping and four wheeling.
Survivors include her husband, Jason; daughter, Elizabeth (Richard) Yuretich and Eryn Craven; parents, Bob and Margaret Ulicsni; sisters, Kate (Paul) Williams and Paula (Josh) Halvorson; her in-laws, Charles and Dwan Craven; her extended family, many friends and numerous “fur babies.”
Funeral service for Joy will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry officiating.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m.
A reception will follow the service at the Gilbert VFW Post.
