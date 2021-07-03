Joshua Ryan Belleville was born Jan. 8, 1973, in Hancock, Mich., and passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, in his home in Katy, Texas.
Josh attended Virginia High School and after graduation he went off to NDSU for college. After some twists and turns as well as changes in majors, he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
While attending NDSU, Josh joined the Delta Upsilon fraternity where he met a group of men, as well as their significant others, who soon became family. So many memories were made with the men of DU, some great, some not so great, some better off forgotten, but they all made a huge impact on Josh and Karla’s lives.
After college, Josh and Karla started their adult lives by moving across the country first to Louisiana followed by Texas working in the oil and gas field. Josh made many friends and colleagues during his twenty years, and many became family as well.
Josh’s interests included cheering on the NDSU Bison football team and attending as many games (and championships) as he could; being on the DU alumni board helping with fundraising and teaching the actives how to “adult” whenever possible.
He also enjoyed hunting with his father in Minnesota, woodworking, “doing the math.” playing fantasy football and watching almost every sport, golfing, spending time with his family and so much more.
He loved to learn, never stopped trying to gain knowledge, and passed it along to anyone who would listen....and to some who wouldn’t.
Josh loved to get together with family and friends with food, drinks, laughter and love, and this is how he will be remembered.
Josh is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Karla; and his three beloved daughters, Paige, Anya and Sophia. He is also survived by his parents, Gordon and Maggie Belleville of Virginia, Minn.; his brothers, Jeremy Belleville and his wife, Candice Berg, of Mountain Iron, Minn., Matthew Belleville and his wife, Kelly, of Ely Lake, Minn.; and his nephew, Connor Belleville also of Mountain Iron.
Family and friends are invited to stop by between 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at BG’s Bar and Grill in their outdoor courtyard, 5494 Hwy 7, Virginia, Minnesota 55792 (Mountain Iron) for a memorial gathering celebrating Josh's life.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests any donations you wish to bestow would go towards his girls’ futures.
