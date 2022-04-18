Joshua Benjamin Stewart, age 33 of Detroit, died Monday, February 28, 2022 in Michigan. He was born September 20, 1988 in Virginia, Minn., the son of Joseph and Diana (Dickson) Stewart. He was a graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, attended Michigan Tech. and was a graduate of the University of North Dakota.
Josh worked as a mechanical engineer for Ford Motor Company. He loved the mountains, skiing, and snowmobiling. During the summer months, you could find Josh enjoying dirt bike trails or water skiing. Josh loved to travel and see the world; and lived a full life.
Josh is survived by his brother: Zachary Stewart of Virginia; uncles and aunts: Ben Jackson, Earl Stewart, Matthew Stewart, Sue (John) Skriner and Viana Stewart; grandmother: Deanna Jackson; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Stewart and Diana Dickson.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Spring Inurnment will take place in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
