Joshua Bahr

Joshua “Josh” Kent Bahr, 29, of Bemidji, Minn., passed away on July 24, 2020.
He was born on April 13, 1991, in Bemidji, Minn., to Kent and Joy Bahr. His two older sisters, Jennifer and Melissa, adored him. They loved to play in the woods or at the beach in the summer and sled down the hill in the backyard during the winter. Josh accepted Jesus as his Savior when he was just four years old and was baptized at ten.
He attended Bemidji Middle School and went on to graduate from Bemidji High School in 2009.
As a teenager, he followed in his sisters’ footsteps and worked at the local Dairy Queen. He then went on to work for Ness Seal Coating, doing the hot work of paving driveways and parking lots. He worked as the Bemidji Curling Club ice manager, spending many hours making sure the ice would be perfect for the players. He began working for his dad for the family business, KC’s Best Wild Rice, as a kid. He would load boxes of wild rice with his dad, mom, and sisters, and ride with his dad as he made deliveries. Later, he would package the rice. He continued with the company, eventually becoming the warehouse manager.
Josh’s true passion was the sport of curling. He began playing competitively when he was just fourteen. He won numerous awards, including the gold medal at the Junior Men’s Nationals in 2011. Along with his dad, he helped teach over 1,300 people how to curl.
Josh loved his family. He talked with his mom and dad every day. He loved to fish with his dad and his grandpa. He loved to play frisbee golf with his friends. He loved his girlfriend, Amber. His sisters’ children were his favorite people and he loved to tease them, play with them, and spoil them.
Josh is survived by his parents, Kent and Joy Bahr; sister, Jennifer (Joshua) Frederick, sister Melissa (Jonathan) Mayhak; grandparents, Ivan and Elaine Lauderbaugh; girlfriend, Amber Topka; nephews, Gabriel and Finnegan Frederick; niece, Willow Frederick; nephews, Corbin, Reid, and Everett Mayhak; dog, Lola; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates.
He was preceded by his grandparents, Clifford and Mabel Bahr; uncle, Timothy Lauderbaugh; and uncle Ron Dorr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Bemidji.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
