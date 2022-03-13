Joshua Andrew Gams, 28, of Hoyt Lakes, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
He was born on April 15, 1993, to Kimberly Lappin and Alan Gams. Josh was the type of person who was there for anyone that needed him. He could put a smile on anyone's face and had a joke for everything. He was an amazing father to his 2 sons; they were his world. He had the biggest heart, and it showed through all those he loved. His laugh, smile, and love for his family will be missed by so many. He took pride in his work and looked forward to UFC on Saturday nights. Josh's brothers never looked at Josh as a brother. To them, he was more of a best friend and companion. He was their person to go to and he helped to set their minds at ease.
Josh is survived by his fiance, Morgan; sons, Andrew and Easton; parents, Alan and Kimberly; business partner and step-father, Joel Garson; brothers, Tyler (Izabella), and Alan Jr. (Alina); grandmother, Eleanor Lappin of Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews: Gabriel, Leo, Everett, Elliot and Oaklee; aunts, Kathy, Kris and Rose; uncles: Steve, Bill, Henry and David; numerous cousins; and many friends that he considered to be family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Lappin, Leo and Patricia Gams; cousin, Trista Gams; and uncles, Stephen Lappin and Michael Wharton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joshua Gams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.