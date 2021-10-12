Josh Steven Polich, 41 of Cook, Minn., departed this earthly life on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
His journey in life began on Dec. 5, 1979, where he was born in Virginia, Minn. Josh grew up in the Cook area where his love for the great outdoors began at a young age. His summers were spent fishing, boating and working on Lake Vermilion. Later in his youth he developed a fondness for the arts, especially music.
In 1998 Josh graduated from Cook High School. He went on to receive a degree in graphic arts from Eveleth Technical College, and then furthered his education at The University of Wisconsin-Stout for graphic design.
Josh fell in love with the Eau Claire area which he called home for many years and… became an avid Packer’s fan. While working in the graphic arts industry he became passionate for the culinary arts as a Sous-Chef.
Following his dreams, Josh began to travel. He spent his later years living, working and enjoying the great outdoors of California and Hawaii before returning to his hometown of Cook.
Josh’s gentle spirit and kind smile will sadly be missed as he starts his ultimate adventure.
Josh is survived by his parents, Steven and Lynn Polich; brother, Zachary (Paige) Polich; grandmother, Hope Simpson; aunts, Susan Polich (Steven) and Loann Trygg; uncles, Brad (Connie) Simpson and Troy (Dawn) Simpson; cousins: Scott Trygg (Michelle), Tracy (Greg) LaPatka, Bo (Carissa) Simpson, Brenna Simpson and Brynn Simpson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nickolas and Helen Polich; and grandfather, Robert Simpson.
Josh’s Celebration of Life will be held outdoors at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry - Camp Vermilion, 2555 Vermilion Camp Rd, Cook, MN.
