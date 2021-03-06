Josephine Ursula Lupich passed away peacefully at the age of 98 surrounded by her family and her extended family of caregivers at the Virginia Care Center on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Josephine was born Dec. 21, 1922, in Duluth, Minn., to Irene (Domen) Ozdowski and Adam Ozdowski.
Josephine (Babe) and her family moved from Duluth to Virginia, where she attended school and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Josephine married Rudy Lupich in Virginia and they raised their four children on the northside of Virginia. After her children were in school Josie went to work at the Coca Cola Bottling Plant and worked there for 32 years. She loved her job as a receptionist in the office and loved her Coca Cola family, especially her co-workers in the front office Millie Ness and Katie Papaik, and her friends since childhood, Bob and Itsy Bonner.
Josie loved being with people and having a good time. She loved her lake home on Vermilion and spending time with friends and family there. She loved to play Bocce Ball and played in the women’s league for many years. She loved road trips with her friends Ilene, Charlene, Pauline and Mecca. They loved to sing and dance the polka. She was very proud of her being 100% Polish and they loved to dress in Polish costumes and attend parades and festivals.
Her Catholic faith was very important to her and helped her through the untimely deaths of her husband Rudy at age 57 and her son Paul at age 18 and daughter Mary Jo at age 61. One of her closest friends was Father Patrick McDowell who helped her through those times. When he was the priest in Cook, Minn., she loved touring Lake Vermilion on his pontoon boat “Pat’s Pew” and visiting friends on the lake.
Josie lived at Edgewood Vista for several years and loved the social gatherings and happy hours and as she said the nicest people who made her feel like a queen. Several years later she moved to the Virginia Care Center where she stayed for her remaining days. She loved being around people and you seldom found her in her room. They loved her back and became a second family to her. She was a social butterfly and loved her caretakers who kept her well and happy for so many years.
Josephine is survived by her son, Joseph (Candace) Lupich; daughter, Donna Lupich; grandchildren, Amy (Gregg) Lupich/Johnson, Seth (Jennifer) Lupich and Derek Lupich; great-grandchildren, Austin Lupich, Keegan Johnson and Griffin Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; love of her life husband, Rudy; her son, Paul Lupich; and her daughter, Mary Jo Berkenkamp; sisters ,Eleanor Terch, Marian Gaseski; and brother, Marcel Ozdowski.
Because of Covid 19 a celebration of life will be at a later date.
