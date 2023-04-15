Josephine “Pepa” F. Arena, 95 years o michael murray senior notes ld, of Hi charles young bbing, Minn., passed away on March 25, 2023, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing where she has lived and enjoyed her time for the past seven plus years.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., on April 22, 1927, to Joseph and Mary (Serrano) Pitulla. Her family moved to Buhl, Minn., where she grew up and attended school. Pepa enjoyed going to local hockey games and getting lunch with the girls in the Buhl Club. She enjoyed going out with the Catholic Widows group, was a longtime member of the Elk’s Lady’s Club and was also part of the Hibbing Tourist Center.
Pepa is survived by her daughter, Nancy Arena; longtime nursing home neighbor and best friend, Jean; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent Arena; daughter, Dr. Ann Marie Arena; siblings: Rose Markun, Leonard Pitulla, Antoinette Daugherty and Sam Pitulla.
Josephine’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Guardian Angels staff, especially nurse’s aid Kevin who took care of her since day one and the nurse manager, Steve, who made sure everything ran smoothly. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Kapella and her associate, Hillary.
A private burial will take place at the Buhl Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
