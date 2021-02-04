Josephine Ann Gustafson entered the Kingdom of Heaven Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, while residing at Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
She was born to Mary and Joseph Yaklich on July 19, 1939. She grew up in, lived and worked near Gilbert all of her life. She married and had five children with James E. Gustafson. Her life was filled with love and dedication to her family, friends and hard work. Raising a family and sharing the responsibilities of the family business consumed her until the business retired. Joanne then began sharing her work ethic and loving heart with the residents and co-workers at St. Raphaels in Eveleth. These folks soon became part of her family. Joanne was well known for sharing her delicious baked goods with family and friends. She was a “Sweety who rarely ate sweets.”
Josephine is survived by her loving and dedicated siblings, Jack (Verna) Yaklich, Gilbert, and Rosey Novak, Gilbert; children: James Jr. (Leona) Gustafson, Britt, Daniel ( Arnette) Gustafson, Virginia, David (Laura) Gustafson, Williamsburg, lowa, Rebecca Gustafson, Gilbert; grandchildren: Joshua (Megan) Gustafson, Indianola, lowa, Steve Gustafson, Britt, Amanda (Andrew) Burns, Plymouth, Bradley (Kimberly) Gustafson, Mountain lron, Dayne Gustafson, Williamsburg, lowa, Joseph Holsman, Gilbert; great-grandchildren: Carter, Hunter, Colter and Molly Gustafson, Lydia, Parker and August Burns, Leena Gustafson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary; husband, James; daughter, Cynthia; grandson, Dominick.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
