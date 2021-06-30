Joseph Todd Gentilini, 53, of Gilbert, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home following a diagnosis with metastatic colon cancer.
He was born Dec. 29, 1967 in Virginia, Minn., to Thomas L. and Kathleen (Omersa) Gentilini Sr. He was a graduate of Gilbert High School and currently worked for RMS Tritec as a fabricator in Virginia.
Joe enjoyed tending to his fish and his aquarium. He had a love for dogs and enjoyed walking his every morning. He repaired snow machines and four wheelers; but most of all adored spending time with his daughter, Cecilia.
Survivors include his daughter and the love of his life, Cecilia; parents, Thomas Sr. and Kathleen; siblings: Thomas Jr. and Mark; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial service for Joseph will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Fr. Charles Flynn officiating.
Friends may gather one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
