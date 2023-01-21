Joseph Stanley Pershern Jr.

Joseph Stanley Pershern Jr.

Humble, Strong (physically and emotionally), Positive, Protector, Advocate, Loving, Family Man .Joseph Stanley Pershern Jr. passed away on January 17, 2023, at the age of 69 years old.

