Joseph S. Calaguire, 93, Nashwauk, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family from complications due to COVID.
He was born to Frank and Theresa (Provinzino) Calaguire of Nashwauk. At age 16, his father passed away, he became the man of the family. Joe played basketball and football for Nashwauk Colts and graduated from Nashwauk High School. Joe proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II, and the Korean War. On May 19, 1951, while on leave, Joe entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Betty Pintar at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. He received an honorable discharge in 1952 as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. They moved to Nashwauk, first living in the apartment in the back of the Nashwauk Adams Clinic, then buying a house and moving a few doors down the street, where he lived until his death. Joe was employed in the mines with Cleveland Cliffs as a Maintenance Repairman, and eventually became a foreman.
Even though he didn’t have his own dad to model at being a father, Joe was the best father to seven kids. He enjoyed visits and events with his grandkids, pitching baseballs and attending graduations, school events, and weddings. He made the best spaghetti and meatballs and knew exactly how much vinegar and oil to put in the salad.
Joe was involved with his church and community, as a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Nashwauk Fire Department, and Swan Lake Country Club. He coordinated the Two Town Ten Trillion Nanometer Race on July 4th for several years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, and sports. Joe loved playing cribbage and was affectionately known by his family as the Nashwauk Champ! His last game was played the day before he died with his daughter, Michele, beating her and remaining the Nashwauk Champ.
Joe is survived by his wife, Betty; seven children: Terri Hedblom, Bobbie (Chris) Short, Diane Calaguire, John (Karen) Calaguire, Mary Armstrong, Gina (Bill) King, and Michele (Mark) Saccoman; 15 grandchildren: Dan, Tami, Becky, Alecia, Chris, Kim, Joe, Christine, Alexandra, Heidi, Zachary, Isaiah, Aaron, Leah, and Sam; 16 great-grandchildren: Megan, Bryanne, Abby, Emmitt, Jaden, Haley, Makenzie, Cooper, Fletcher, Charlotte, Brecken, JT, Taylor, Callie, Tory, and Maisy; his sister, Victoria (Babe) Stuntebeck; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Theresa; his sister, Antoinette (Nat) Mayerle; and his grandchildren, LeAnn Denne and Adam King.
Funeral services for Joe will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joe Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Chrisitian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Inurnment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation to the Nashwauk Food Shelf, or Fairview Range Hospice in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
